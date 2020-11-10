A Huntsville man was arrested Friday on multiple charges after his ex-girlfriend's vehicle was set on fire, records show.
The fire occurred Aug. 3 in the 28000 block of Chasebrook Drive. According to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office, deputies and the East Limestone Volunteer Fire Department responded to a car fire that had spread to a house.
LCSO Public Information Officer Stephen Young said the victim told deputies she and her daughter had just gotten home when she heard an explosion, and that she saw her ex-boyfriend, 40-year-old Calvin Burns, from a window in the residence.
The fire damaged the victim's home and another residence. Burns is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree burglary. He was released Monday from the Limestone County Jail on $37,500 bond.
