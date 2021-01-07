Limestone County residents who have seen recent renovation work at the former Collins Supply at 17616 U.S. 72 have likely wondered what is to come of the site. The answer is a new business will soon be opening downtown.
Park Supply Company, a Huntsville-based plumbing business in operation since July 1963, is looking to expand for the first time, and the old Collins Supply location is to be its second storefront.
Amanda Baggett, a representative for the company, confirmed to The News Courier on Tuesday that the expansion project is underway.
“Athens is booming,” Baggett said. “It's an awesome location. We do a lot of deliveries to Athens anyway, so it seemed like the place to be.”
According to Baggett, Park Supply Company caters to professionals and do-it-yourselfers alike. She said Park Supply does not do installation or sell appliances, but its 8,500-square-foot showroom in Huntsville features items found in bathrooms, like faucets, toilets and plumbing parts.
“When we come to Athens, we will still have a showroom, but we are looking to do more on the retail side of things,” she said. “We haven't decided on everything yet, but we may have more items related to hardware, home and garden, and other things, like an old-school general store would have.”
Baggett said the new Athens location will feature a specific area catering to professionals who are on the clock and need to come and go quickly for their supplies.
She said one of the main draws Athens had for the company while looking for a new location was the overall quality of its residents.
“I've never met so many of the nicest people as I have in Athens,” Baggett said. “We have done a few shows over there, and everyone you meet is among the nicest people.”
Baggett said while the company is proud of its Huntsville location and roots, she personally loves the small-town feel of Athens and The Square.
She said if all goes well, Park Supply Company is hoping to have the new Athens location open for business in May.
“We have thought about expanding for a long time now, and (this project) came about last year. It has been a lot of work getting everything finalized.”
Collins Supply closed in 2017 after 56 years in business, when the owners decided to retire.
