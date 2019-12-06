Huntsville police say an officer was shot in the area of Levert Street near Oakwood Avenue, according to a report from WAFF-48.
The officer is in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody.
Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the officer, who has not been identified, is a member of the STAC team and has been in the department about 20 years.
Johnson said the officer was shot outside his protective vest area.
