Police lights file photo
MorgueFile

Huntsville police say an officer was shot in the area of Levert Street near Oakwood Avenue, according to a report from WAFF-48.

The officer is in critical condition, and a suspect is in custody.

Huntsville police spokesman Lt. Michael Johnson said the officer, who has not been identified, is a member of the STAC team and has been in the department about 20 years.

Johnson said the officer was shot outside his protective vest area.

Tags

Recommended for you