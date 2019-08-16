From the city of Huntsville:
The Huntsville Police Department D.U.I. Task Force will be conducting Traffic Safety Checkpoints through this weekend.
If you are stopped at a Traffic Safety Checkpoint be prepared to present your driver license, proof of insurance and vehicle tag registration to the officers.
The Task Force utilizes data provided by NASO (North Alabama Safety Office) that determines traffic accident hotspots across the city.
Right now there are 57 designated hotspots throughout Huntsville and they will be conducting checkpoints at one or more of those locations.
Remember to also buckle up, failure to buckle up is still a contributing factor in traffic fatalities.
The D.U.I. Task Force uses Traffic Safety Checkpoints to help detect and deter impaired driving. If you see or suspect someone is drinking and driving please contact the Huntsville Police Department at 256-722-7100.
When you call be prepared to give the location, vehicle description, driver description, and direction of travel for the suspected vehicle.
Here are some of the Hot Spot locations:
• Jordan Lane/Sparkman Drive;
• Mastin Lake Road/Lodge Road;
• Mastin Lake Road/Pulaski Pike;
• Meridian Street/Delaware Boulevard;
• Moores Mill Road/Stanwood Boulevard;
• Bankhead Parkway/Douglas Lane;
• Cecil Ashburn/Old Big Cove Road;
• Church Street/Pratt Avenue;
• Clinton Avenue/Monroe Street;
• Sparkman Drive/Executive Drive;
• University Drive/Old Monrovia Road;
• University Drive/Research Park Boulevard; and
• University Drive/Slaughter Road.
