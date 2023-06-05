A Huntsville woman has died after a crash around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday about one mile south of Ardmore on Hwy 251.
The two-vehicle crash happened head-on and two people were injured in addition to the death.
Kimberly L. Holloway, 48, died as a result of her injuries. She was not using a seat belt when the crash happened and was taken to Huntsville Hospital before being pronounced dead.
Her 1998 Lincoln Continental collided with a 2022 Ford F-250. The driver of the truck, Kenneth M. Parker, 55, of Toney, AL and a passenger Mary Parker, 58, also of Toney, were both transported to Athens Hospital.
No other information is available at this time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are still investigating.
