LifeSouth officials believe the potential impact of Hurricane Sally could be severe, and they are asking blood donors to donate now to help prepare for the storm’s effect on Alabama’s blood supply. LifeSouth has experienced a significant number of blood drive cancelations and asks donors to come into a donor center before the storm.
It is important to build blood supplies at hospitals across the state with local inventories already low due to summer shortage, LifeSouth Community Development Coordinator Kami May said. All blood types are needed, especially type O and platelet donors.
Donating in advance supplies the hospitals and assures blood will be available to help those injured during or after the storm, May said.
Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also needed. Call 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org to find the closest blood center or blood drive near you.
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood center serving hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
