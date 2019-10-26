The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that beginning Monday, Wiregrass Construction will work daytime hours for resurfacing of Interstate 65 northbound in Limestone County.
The contractor is switching from night work hours due to temperature limitations for materials. Weather permitting, Wiregrass will work 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays to pave the final layer on a roughly 4.5-mile segment of I-65 northbound from south of Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) to Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens.
Northbound motorists are advised to expect delays due to single-lane closures and plan accordingly. Please be prepared to reduce speed and merge.
The work is part of a $15.3 million project to resurface 12.4 miles of I-65 between milepost 339 (north of the Tennessee River Bridge) and Exit 351. Completion is anticipated next year.
