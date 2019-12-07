The widening of Interstate 565 through Limestone County could begin this summer, an official said Friday.
Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation, said bids for the project would likely be let in late April. The project is estimated to cost $17 million and should ease traffic flow when the new Mazda Toyota Manufacturing U.S.A. plant opens in 2021.
The widening will involve the construction of additional lanes from just west of the County Line Road interchange to Interstate 65. Burkett said an environmental document being prepared will span from I-65 to Wall Triana Highway in Madison County, which would lay the groundwork in the event additional lanes are needed from County Line Road to Wall Triana.
ALDOT will host a public meeting from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, at Madison City Hall, 100 Hughes Road, Madison.
About the project
The widening of I-565 was one of two Limestone County projects announced in April by Gov. Kay Ivey. The second project will improve the Interstate 65 interchange at Exit 347. As part of that $27 million project, Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road will be widened to the intersection of U.S. 31.
As part of a separate but related project, the city of Huntsville plans to widen Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road from east of the northbound I-65 off-ramp to the planned intersection with Greenbrier Parkway. The parkway will tie into Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road about a half-mile west of Mooresville Road.
Both projects are part of Ivey's Rebuild Alabama Act, and both are designed to ease travel to and from the MTM plant for both workers and suppliers.
“While the Huntsville and surrounding areas are booming with continual economic growth, it was imperative we make enhancements to the infrastructure system for the nearly 60,000 vehicles traveling on I-565 daily,” Ivey said. “This will improve the daily commute for several thousand drivers and provide access to the new Mazda-Toyota joint assembly plant.”
