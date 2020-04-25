The Alabama Department of Transportation today opened bids for the widening and resurfacing of Interstate 565 in Limestone County, one of the first major projects funded by the Rebuild Alabama Act, an official said Friday.
The job includes resurfacing more than 7 miles of I-565 from just west of Interstate 65 (Exit 1) to just west of County Line Road (Exit 7), according to Seth Burkett, media contact for the Alabama Department of Transportation. Paving on existing shoulders will expand the highway to three travel lanes in each direction, he said.
Work is expected to begin in June or July.
Reed Construction submitted the apparent low bid of $14,312,713.82. However, bids must undergo review before the contract will be awarded through an expedited award process and the winning contractor given notice to proceed.
If the contractor completes the project before Dec. 17, 2021, it will receive $25,000 each day the project is completed ahead of the deadline, up to a maximum of 50 days or $1.25 million.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.