Evening and nighttime drivers should exercise caution on Interstate 65 in Limestone County next week as resurfacing resumes between milepost 339 and Exit 251, according to a release from the Alabama Department of Transportation.
Work will be conducted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Friday, the release said. Single-lane closures are expected.
The resurfacing project covers 12.4 miles of interstate and will cost about $15.3 million. ALDOT expects to complete the project this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.