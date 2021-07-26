The southbound lanes of Interstate 65 south of U.S. 72 have been temporarily shut down as Alabama State Troopers work a multi-vehicle wreck, according to Athens Police Chief Floyd Johnson.
Johnson said he has been advised interstate traffic is already backing up. He said motorists can detour on to U.S. 31. According to Johnson, both lanes of I-65 could be shut down for several hours.
According to initial scanner reports and other media outlets, a trooper with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency was involved in the wreck.
Alabama Department of Transportation public information officer Seth Burkett said southbound I-65 traffic is being diverted to U.S. 31 at Exit 354 in Athens. He said detoured traffic should continue on U.S. 31 southbound through Athens and turn left onto Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304 eastbound in order to return to I-65 southbound.
"Please be advised that the ramps to I-65 southbound are closed at Exit 354 (U.S. 31) and Exit 351 (U.S. 72)," Burkett said. "Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304 will be closed to westbound traffic for the duration of this event."
