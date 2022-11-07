The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that the ramps to and from Interstate 65 southbound at Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road/Alabama 304) in Limestone County will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily Tuesday, Nov. 8, through Friday, Nov. 11.
Additionally, traffic on Huntsville Brownsferry Road will experience delays due to lane closures and brief stoppages.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes. The nearest alternate exits are Exit 351 (U.S. 72) in Athens and Exit 340 (Alabama 20/I-565) at Decatur and Huntsville.
The contractor, Rogers Group, will be paving the intersection of the ramps and Huntsville Brownsferry Road. The $13.3 million project to expand more than a mile of the corridor between U.S. 31 and I-65, including bridge and culvert construction, is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2024.
