The Alabama Department of Transportation will detour all southbound traffic from Interstate 65 onto Exit 347 (Huntsville Browns-Ferry Road) Tuesday through Thursday, according to ALDOT.
ALDOT said both southbound lanes will be closed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each of the three days to allow a contractor to remove part of the existing bridge ahead of overpass widening.
“To bypass the work area, traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road to the on-ramp, back to I-65 southbound,” said Seth Burkett of ALDOT. “Please expect delays and plan accordingly. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control.”
The work is part of a $2.8-million Rebuild Alabama project and part of the first phase of expanding Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road.
“A future Rebuild Alabama project will construct additional lanes,” Burkett said.
