The iAcademy at Athens Elementary and the FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary are participating in book fairs this week as part of Read Across America.
The book fair is a way to raise money for the library. Students select books that they find interesting and are able to purchase them.
The book fair makes high quality books available to students at a low cost. There are books available at all price points, starting at $1.
“I hope students are able to find genres that they are passionate about and are eager to read at home as well as at school,” FAME Media Specialist Kasey Starnes said.
Read Across America is an initiative to encourage students to read more books.
“Read Across America is a way to celebrate all that books have to offer and encourage students to read,” Starnes said.
Both schools have themes to help kids get excited about reading.
“Our theme this year is ‘Paws for Books.’ Each day of the week represents a different cat or dog themed book. Students are encouraged to dress up in that theme for the day,” iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford said.
“At FAME Academy, we are celebrating Read Across America by participating in fun dress-up days, incorporating more read-alouds in the classroom, and having a book fair,” Starnes said.
The hope for this week is to inspire an enthusiasm and excitement for reading.
“I hope students are inspired by the enthusiasm and love for reading throughout the school,” Starnes said. Tedford reflected Starnes sentiment saying, “we hope students get excited about reading and that they foster a life long love of literacy.”
