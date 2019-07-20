It looks like Athens is one step closer to getting a new elementary school in the next few years.
School board members made the next move in the endeavor this week when they approved a contract with Lathan Associates Architects of Hoover to draw plans for a 600-student campus for iAcademy at Athens Elementary School.
School officials obtained a rendering of the proposed new school in April but did not contract for blueprints. Lathan will be paid a percentage of the overall cost of the school, which has a budget of $13 million.
Athens City Schools Superintendent Trey Holladay could not say exactly what that percentage is. The contract between the school system and Lathan was not yet available on the school system's website.
Borrow
School officials expect to borrow the money needed to build the school.
Plans call for a two-story structure on the same site as the existing pre-K–3 elementary school, located between Madison and Houston streets. Drainage work, landscaping and a different location for the building on the site are expected to alleviate nettlesome rainwater issues that have long plagued the site and the surrounding neighborhood.
Holladay said he expects construction to begin sometime next year. He doesn't know precisely when city school officials will go to the bond market to see about borrowing the money needed to build. The school system will use the proceeds from the sale of bonds to fund the construction, which is typically how public schools are built.
Demolition of the existing school won't begin until around October, he said. The school system will seek bids on the work in the coming months.
Until then
iAcademy students will take classes at the old Athens Middle School building on Clinton Street while the old elementary school is demolished and a new one built. Workers have been putting up new walls and painting inside and out at the old middle school to prepare for iAcademy students. School starts Aug. 13.
"We fixed it up so the north building, the gym side, will be Athens Elementary School, and the south building, right of the Donnell House, will be used for Athens Renaissance middle school," Holladay said.
Meanwhile, Athens Renaissance elementary students attend school at the old Athens-Limestone Public Library building on East South Street. Although enrollment at iAcademy is up to 400 now, Holladay expects it to keep rising in the coming years, especially with the new Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing plant and its support industries coming to Limestone County.
However, should there initially be extra space in the building, the schools could use it to take some pressure off Athens Intermediate School, which is straining at the seams.
Commented
