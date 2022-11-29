Listerhill began collecting non-perishable food items for the iAcademy at the Athens Elementary School in September to support the formation of an in-school food pantry for students in need.
"The items collected will be sent home with students to provide food over the weekends and holiday breaks," iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford said. "We asked specifically for food that was easy for students to open and use by themselves such as granola bars, fruit cups, easy mac and cheese cups, etc."
Branches across north Alabama collected items for weeks and then made a delivery to the iAcademy directly prior to fall break and then prior to Thanksgiving break. Listerhill continues to collect items and plans to make another delivery in the near future.
"Listerhill has been so generous in supporting our school and our students," Tedford said. "The ongoing food pantry is something that will continue to impact the health and nutrition of our students and allow them to have access to food when they are away from school."
The iAcademy is also giving back to the community they are in by conducting their own food drive to benefit the Limestone County Churches Involved.
"Giving back to the community is such an important life lesson. We want students to understand their role as a global citizen by serving as an active participant in our community," Tedford said. "Through projects like our Thanksgiving food drive, students work toward developing empathy, compassion, and respect for others."
Students donated over 850 non-perishable food items to LCCI.
