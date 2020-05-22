iAcademy principal moving to Athens Intermediate

A myriad of personnel changes were discussed at the Athens City Schools board meeting Tuesday.
One of the biggest changes will be the transfer of an elementary school principal to Athens Intermediate School.
“AIS welcomes Cindy Davis, who was recently named the next principal of Athens Intermediate School,” ACS posted to social media. “She comes to AIS from iAcademy at Athens Elementary, and she brings with her more than 20 years' experience."
The school system invited parents to learn more about Davis through her "Meet the Principal" page on the iAcademy website.
Other personnel items were as follows:
• Employment — Megan Daly, Athens Intermediate teacher; Jada Durden, SPARK Academy teacher; Alexandra Ezell, Athens Intermediate teacher; Kasey Starnes, FAME Academy teacher; Rachael Tuell, math teacher at Athens Middle; Regina Lewis, SPARK Academy custodian; Trent Agee, temporary lawn maintenance; Madeline Hobbs, HEART Academy teacher; Charles Burkett, head boys basketball coach;
• Transfer — Lisa Lindsay, from the child nutrition program at FAME Academy to Athens High; Kim Johnson, from CNP at Athens High to CNP at FAME Academy; Lacey Hodges, CNP manager at Athens Middle to CNP manager at HEART Academy; • Retirement — William Southerland, bus driver; Angie Hinkle, HEART Academy cafeteria manager;
• Resignation — Jason Quick; Stanley Hand, Athens Middle teacher; Harold Brown, Athens Intermediate teacher; Bridget Fitzpatrick, CNP at iAcademy; • Non-renewal — Kaylee Murphry, FAME Academy teacher; Starla Gulley, CNP at Athens Intermediate; Malinda McLemore, CNP at Athens Intermediate; Donna McCarley, Athens Middle math teacher; and • Tenure — Steve Carter, Traci Cherry, Steven Drakeford, Delaney Dunaway, David Ezell, Rebecca Gladney, Eddie Groves, Charity Hall, Cameron Harris, Ashley Hill, Terra Hill, LeAnne Hudleston, Chelsea Hurst, Shelia Jones, Jennifer Rucker-Leake, Jana Loveless, Chris Paysinger, Melinda Simpkins, Rebecca Smith, Anna Spangler, Angela Sullivan, Toborsha Sweeney, Ashley Symonds, Nicole Taylor, Erica Thompson and Rachel Whitt.
