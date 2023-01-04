Students at the iAcademy at Athens Elementary began 2023 in their new academic home on Madison St.
“I just hope that the kids feel like this is home to them, and I hope that we become a part of the community again, being back in the neighborhood is so important,” said iAcademy Principal Amanda Tedford. “We had so many kids walk to school and families walk to school, so I’m just really excited to be a part of this community.”
The building is a state-of-the-art $19 million dollar school designed by Lathan Associates Architects and built by Bailey Harris Construction. It can accommodate up to 600 pre-k through third grade students with a current enrollment of 425. Approximately 60 staff members are employed at the school.
The 66,000-square foot building includes:
- 24 classrooms
- A music room
- WOW Innovation Lab and Maker Space
- A Media Center
- An art classroom
- A cafetorium
- A renovated gymnasium
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.