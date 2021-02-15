The Limestone County Emergency Management Agency has advised that effective at 5:15 a.m. Monday, Feb. 15, all roads and bridges in Limestone County have been deemed "impassable" until further notice.
Members of the general public are advised that all travel should be suspended or delayed, officials with EMA said.
"Only emergency vehicles may travel on Limestone County roads and bridges, until further notice," EMA Public Information Officer Daphne Ellison said.
Limestone County EMA will continue to closely monitor the situation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.