Courts across Alabama have been silent since March 16 due to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Despite a less restrictive safer-at-home order being issued Thursday by Gov. Kay Ivey, in-person court hearings are still banned, though some court employees were allowed to go back to work Friday, according to an order issued Thursday by the Alabama Supreme Court.
Beginning Friday, all officials in the appellate courts, circuit courts, district courts, juvenile courts, municipal courts and probate courts were authorized to prepare their offices and courtrooms for in-person court proceedings.
They have the authority to direct non-vulnerable employees to appear at work in person, as long as the offices fully comply with the requirements of the new order concerning protections for employees and other people.
Limestone County Circuit Clerk Brad Curnutt said courts are given this time to make their offices safer for in-person meetings when they do begin.
“My front counter does not have a glass shield like a lot of stores have put in,” Curnutt said. “I'm meeting with another man Monday morning and getting a shield put across there. I've also purchased shields for my employees to have at their desks so when people are sitting across from them conducting business, there will be a shield there.”
Curnutt said the Administrative Office of Courts, in Montgomery, is shipping cleaner, gloves and masks to all court offices across Alabama beginning next week.
“I had already purchased some of that stuff for my employees and my office, but that shipment will help us a lot once we reopen,” he said.
While employees were allowed to return to work Friday, it will be a while before in-person hearings and trials are allowed to begin.
The order states trial courts will continue to conduct hearings by teleconference and videoconference until at least May 15, when the safer-at-home order expires. The clerks and courts are also ordered to use technology and other means to limit in-person contact. Jury trials remain suspended, and jury summonses will not be issued prior to July 1.
