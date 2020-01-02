Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 56F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain, heavy at times early. Low 54F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected. Locally heavier rainfall possible.