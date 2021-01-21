What do 25 tires, a couch, hundreds of empty plastic plant holders and bags upon bags of trash have in common? The answer is they were all removed from the Swan Creek Wildlife Management Area during Monday's annual effort to pick up litter at the site.
The event, which Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful Executive Coordinator Leigh Patterson said was a “huge success,” marked the fourth year in a row the cleanup was held. KALB partnered with Tennessee Riverkeeper for the endeavor.
“We had 36 people who volunteered their time to come out and help,” Patterson said.
She said 3,780 pounds of trash, filling 150 full bags, were removed from the area along with the tires, couch, planters and other items.
“Thank you to all of our wonderful volunteers,” she said. “We couldn’t have done this without you. Thank you to the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center for loaning us a truck and trailer to haul the trash in.”
Both the workforce and end result were much larger than last year's cleanup. The effort in 2020 saw nine volunteers pick up 1,904 pounds of trash. This year featured four times as many volunteers who cleaned up almost 2 tons of litter from the area.
“We had an amazing day,” Patterson said. “It was very exciting. We were glad we were able to get the word out. We had people of all ages, including families with kids, and it was a beautiful day. I think the weather helped a lot.”
Patterson said she was both excited to have made such an impact and saddened that the area has so much trash. She said she felt like the cleanup garnered more volunteers this year because so many people are feeling “cooped up” due to COVID-19 and were looking for something useful to do, while others sought to offer a day of service during the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
“There is still litter to be picked up there, but we made some significant progress,” she said. “I ask people to please be responsible with trash when you are enjoying public areas. Take your trash with you or dispose of it properly.”
Doing your part
Teresa Todd, the president of the Athens-Limestone County Tourism Association, recently sent Patterson a photo of her and her staff cleaning up around their office building, something she said happens on a daily basis at Big Springs Memorial Park.
“Removing trash to keep our park beautiful is a huge part of tourism,” Todd told Patterson. “Clean areas welcome our guests to enjoy what we have to offer. No one wants to walk through the park with a variety of garbage looking back at them.”
Todd said it was sad that this daily chore needs to occur when there are trash bins “all throughout” the park.
Todd said she would like to challenge all nonprofit organizations to help keep their areas clean in order to help out the city of Athens and the county as a whole. Patterson said she would extend that challenge to businesses as well, with everyone's efforts benefiting the greater good.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.