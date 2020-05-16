IN THE HOLLOW: West Limestone bridge reopens

After weeks of closure following a bridge collapse that injured a woman on her way to work, Dupree Hollow Road in western Limestone County is open and stronger than ever, an official said Friday.
District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison said road crews worked quickly to reopen the bridge while ensuring it was repaired in such a way that it would withstand not just most future rain events but the test of time.
"It will handle most of the flood events without overflowing, but we just did this to get the road back open up as quick as we could," Harrison said.
Three concrete culverts, each about 6 feet in diameter, were placed under the bridge. Harrison said it would be fine to remain as a permanent fix, but an application has been filed for additional funding to improve the bridge further.
If approved, Harrison said crews will replace the three round, 6-foot culverts with two 10-foot boxed culverts. The round ones can be saved for reuse, he said.
"If we don't get the grant, we'll come back over and chip-seal the road to seal it off," he said.
The original bridge collapsed March 3 after particularly heavy rainfall in the area. Not only was a driver injured in the collapse, it highlighted just how many similarly sized bridges in the county were in need of evaluation.
At a March 12 work session, county engineer Marc Massey told commissioners that bridges shorter than 20 feet aren't required to be inspected by the state. Commissioners began instructing their employees to check on bridges and locally inspect them, regardless of state requirements, to prevent another collapse, which could cause injury or worse.
"We've modified the way we're doing things," Harrison said Friday. "... We're taking a look at them, and then the bridge crew and my crew are looking at some of them."
In District 4, bridges on New Cut Road were flagged as needing improvement. There are already plans for road improvements and paving on the road, which Harrison said will be addressed before the bridges, but "we do have to address them, and we'll address them after we do that first section of paving on New Cut Road."