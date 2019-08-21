Major road projects near the site of the future Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County should provide easier access to the plant and its related suppliers while also encouraging future growth, local leaders said recently.
On Friday, the Limestone County Commission approved a resolution and agreement with Huntsville concerning Phase IV of the Greenbrier Parkway project in Limestone County. This phase will advance the road from between Old Highway 20 to Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road, about a half-mile west of Mooresville Road.
The project will also include a new overpass south of Old Highway 20 across the existing Norfolk Southern railroad crossing. The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration recently awarded a $4.1 million grant to Huntsville for the construction of the overpass along Greenbrier Parkway.
The grant will be matched with $4.1 million in local funds, and is expected to help create 320 jobs and generate $128 million in private investment.
Contractor Eutaw Construction has started work on this section of the road, and all phases are expected to be complete by late 2020, according to the latest update.
When completed, the seven-mile Greenbrier Parkway will span from Interstate 565 to Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road. Phase five of the Greenbrier Parkway project involves Huntsville widening a portion of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road as part of a related Alabama Department of Transportation project. ALDOT previously announced Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road would be widened from the intersection of U.S. 31 to the Interstate 65 interchange.
“With the state’s recent announcement to extend the Greenbrier Parkway to Highway 31, workers commuting from Decatur, Athens and Limestone County will be able to bypass the interstates altogether,” said Kelly Schrimsher, director of communication for the city of Huntsville. “As industry expands, the demand for more housing and commercial (development) will follow. Athens and Limestone County will be prime locations for development to support this expanding corridor."
Old Highway 20
Old Highway 20, which spans from Greenbrier Parkway to County Line Road, is nearing its third phase of construction. When completed, it will be five lanes with curbs and gutters.
Like Greenbrier Parkway, Old Highway 20 also received an $8 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Railroad Administration for a new railroad overpass. The grant will pay for a grade separation bridge over the existing Norfolk Southern Rail mainline and the new access rail line to the MTM campus.
Last week, Huntsville leaders recently provided updates on Greenbrier Parkway and other road projects underway within the city limits. Mayor Tommy Battle said the city was working to ensure infrastructure needs are being met to “maintain that quick commute” while also preparing for the future.
He added the average commute time is about 18 minutes.
“It’s easy to get from point A to point B here,” he said.
Ease of access to Huntsville's growing industrial sector was the impetus behind Greenbrier Parkway and Old Highway 20 improvements. In addition to the new $1.6 billion MTM and suppliers, the two roads will provide easier access to Polaris, Target distribution center, GE Aviation and other industries to come.
