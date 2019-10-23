A preliminary hearing for a Toney woman charged with reckless murder in the death of her 13-month-old son has been rescheduled.
The hearing for Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, was originally scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in District Judge Matthew Huggins' courtroom. However, Huggins moved Case's next appearance to Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Case remains in the Limestone County Jail, where bail is set at $250,000 in cash. She is being represented by Athens attorney Harlan Mitchell.
Earlier this month, her bond was revoked on previous charges of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card, first-degree robbery - strong arm and first-degree burglary.
Authorities allege Case left the infant in a locked vehicle from Friday night, Oct. 4, through the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 5.
Limestone County sheriff's deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said deputies responded Saturday afternoon to the intersection of Alabama 251 and U.S. 31. Athens police and Athens Fire & Rescue were at the scene with a vehicle containing the child, Case and the child's grandmother. The baby was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
