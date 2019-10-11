A preliminary hearing for a woman charged with reckless murder in the death of her 13-month-old son has been set for Tuesday, Oct. 22, records show.
Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, of Toney, will appear before Limestone District Judge Matthew Huggins at 1:30 p.m. Case remains in the Limestone County Jail, where bail is set at $250,000 in cash.
This week, Case filed a substantial hardship affidavit so she could receive court-appointed counsel. She is being represented by Athens attorney Harlan Mitchell.
Authorities allege Case left the infant in a locked vehicle from Friday night, Oct. 4, through the afternoon of Saturday, Oct. 5.
Limestone County sheriff's deputy and public information officer Stephen Young said deputies responded Saturday afternoon to the intersection of Alabama 251 and U.S. 31. Athens police and Athens Fire & Rescue were at the scene with a vehicle containing the child, Case and the child's grandmother. The baby was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigators determined Case left her residence in the 19000 block of East Limestone Road between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday. Her child was buckled into a front-facing car seat that was not secured to the vehicle, Young said. Case traveled with the child, "dumpster diving" in both Limestone and Madison counties, and returned home at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, he said. The baby was still in the vehicle when Case went inside and went to bed, Young said.
Case awoke around 1:30 p.m. when the baby’s grandmother came to the residence to see him, he said. She awakened Case by banging on the door, Young said. After searching for the baby, they found him in the vehicle.
Instead of seeking immediate medical help, Young said Case took the child in the home and placed him in the shower. The grandmother called 911, loaded the child in the car with Case and met Athens police at the Recreation Center at Alabama 251 and U.S. 31.
Investigators developed probable cause to arrest Case on the charge of reckless murder.
