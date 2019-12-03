A Toney woman charged in the death of her 13-month-old son will have her case presented to a grand jury.
Elizabeth Anne Case, 36, faces charges of reckless murder, aggravated child abuse and felony murder, records show. Limestone County District Attorney Brian Jones said in late October the latter two charges were added as alternative theories for the circumstances surrounding the crime.
Case is accused of leaving her infant son in a locked vehicle from between 9 and 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, to around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Authorities allege Case kept the baby in a front-facing car seat that was not strapped to the vehicle while she drove around Limestone and Madison counties to "dumpster dive" during the night. They said she left him in the vehicle when she got back home around 5:40 a.m. Saturday and went inside to sleep.
He was found that afternoon when Theresa Moss, the child's paternal grandmother, arrived to visit him. Case tried to bring him inside and cool him off in the shower before agreeing to seek emergency treatment.
Case and Moss met first responders on U.S. 31. The infant was transported to Athens-Limestone Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and Case was arrested shortly after.
Moss was in the courtroom with other family members Tuesday when Limestone County District Judge Matthew Huggins waived the case to the grand jury. The family declined to comment about Case or the charges, but Moss said she would attend every court date she could for Case's victim, who Moss called "my angel."
Meanwhile, Case remains in the Limestone County Jail. At the time of her son's death, she was free on bond on previous charges of third-degree burglary, receiving stolen property, second-degree theft, fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and two counts first-degree robbery.
