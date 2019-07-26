A dog found last week in the Owens community with severe injuries and infection is healing and could be ready to go to a rescue soon.
Dr. Robert Pitman of Limestone Veterinary Clinic, where the dog, Deniro, is being treated, said Deniro has become one of his best patients. Deniro was brought into the clinic with a broken femur and an ill-placed splint made from a piece of stick.
The stick had become embedded in Deniro's leg, causing infection and a wound that left his bone exposed, while the splint cut off much of the circulation to his paw. At first, Pitman thought amputation might be required, but he told The News Courier on Thursday that Deniro would be able to keep all four paws.
Instead, he received sugar and laser treatments to reduce swelling and improve blood flow. He also gets daily applications of honey to foster healthy tissue growth and healing.
"He's just in the healing mode right now," Pitman said. "That's exactly where we want him."
Deniro, a Great Pyrenees, arrived at the clinic at half the weight he should have been. Since then, he has gained 11 pounds. Pitman said the broken femur was already healed and the lower leg wound could be healed in about a month.
"He's moving that leg freely, and it's stable, and he's happy," Pitman said. "He's almost bearing weight on it."
Pitman called him "the patient of the summer."
"He's been a real joy to work with," the vet said. "We got a good response with him"
He said no one contacted the clinic with information about Deniro's previous owner or how he was injured. The seven-day holding period for strays expired Thursday, and Pitman said Deniro could be transported to a rescue soon. He didn't know which one.
A new visitor
While the stray hold for Deniro may be up, an unnamed Louisiana Catahoula Leopard dog was brought to the clinic Wednesday. The pup, believed to only be about 5 months old, was found in the Arrowhead Landing area of Limestone County.
Pitman said the dog was a "poster child" for the anti-tethering movement, as damage from tethering had left a 1-inch-deep, infected wound nearly all the way around his neck. The dog had also swallowed a fishing hook and was found with fishing line hanging from his mouth.
More than 100 stitches later, the Catahoula is happily barking away at the clinic. The stray hold will expire July 31, after which Pitman believes the dog will be placed relatively quickly with someone who can handle the rest of his care.
As in Deniro's case, no information is currently available regarding the Catahoula's previous owner.
