A four-vehicle wreck in Decatur injured four utilities workers and left police searching for the driver who caused the accident, officials said.
The wreck occurred about 5:23 a.m. Saturday on Hudson Memorial Bridge on U.S. 31.
Decatur Police said a gray Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on U.S. 31. At the same time, a Decatur Utilities Ford pickup truck with a trailer and sign attached was parked and unoccupied in the outside southbound lane of U.S. 31, just north of the bridge. Another Decatur Utilities Ford pickup truck and a large boom truck were parked a short distance south of the first vehicle, in the outside southbound lane.
Two Decatur Utilities employees, Wilson Atkins and Patrick Bryant, were in the boom bucket. Decatur Utilities employees Anthony Black and David Evans were standing near the rear of the boom truck.
Police believe the gray Chevrolet Silverado struck the directional sign trailer, causing it to flip onto its side and push the truck pulling it against the concrete barrier. The Silverado continued southbound, striking the second Ford pickup truck, pushing it partially over the concrete barrier wall and forcing it into the rear of the boom truck.
The bucket on the boom truck, which was descending at the time, was struck by the second Decatur Utilities truck, causing the two employees in the bucket to be thrown from the lift. The impact of the second collision caused the Decatur Utilities Ford pickup to strike the two Decatur Utilities employees who were standing beside it.
The driver of the Chevrolet Silverado, an unknown Hispanic man, fled the scene on foot, police said.
The following people were taken to Decatur General Hospital for treatment: Black, 52, of Trinity; Evans, 53, of Decatur; Atkins, 30, of Danville; and Bryant, 26, of Decatur, all employees of Decatur Utilities. Due to their injuries, Black and Evans were later transferred to Huntsville Hospital. None of the injuries were believed to be life-threatening, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who knows the identity or the whereabouts of the driver of the gray Chevrolet Silverado, is asked to call Traffic Lt. Chris Delgado at 256-341-4661.
