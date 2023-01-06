On Jan. 4, 2023, Ariene Kimbrough, was discovered deceased inside his cell, the apparent victim of an inmate-on-inmate assault.
Kimbrough, 35 years old, was serving 20 years for robbery I out of Clarke County at Limestone Correctional Facility.
The ADOC Law Enforcement Services Division is investigating this incident, and more details will be available at the conclusion of the investigation. No additional information is available currently.
