One of the individuals arrested in relation to a burglary at Mildred's Restaurant in Ardmore has escaped the Limestone County Jail.
Limestone County Sheriff's Office said deputies and Limestone Correctional Facility dogs are in search of 28-year-old Geovannis Rodriguez. Rodriguez escaped the jail around 7:30 p.m. Friday.
He was arrested Tuesday on charges of third-degree possession of a forged instrument and third-degree burglary, stemming from the Mildred's burglary and checks that were stolen from Willow Contracting in Lester.
Anyone with information regarding Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to contact LCSO at 256-232-0111.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.