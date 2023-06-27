Alabama Department of Corrections said there was an inmate-on-inmate assault was reported at Limestone Correctional Facility on June 21.
Christopher Andre Swoopes was assaulted with a sharp object, according to ADOC. He was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries ADOC said.
The incident is being investigated by the Law Enforcement Services Division of the ADOC. ADOC did not provide any information on the inmate who used the weapon.
Swoopes, 30 years old, is serving a 20-year sentence for murder out of Morgan County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.