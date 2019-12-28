A stiff penalty in the state's Mandatory Liability Insurance law is being eased, according to information released Friday by the Alabama Department of Revenue.
The change was approved by state lawmakers during the 2019 legislative session. The release said the penalty, which called for a four-month suspension of a vehicle registration, “created an undue burden on taxpayers.”
Under current law, if insurance cannot be confirmed by the insurer, a registrant has 30 days to provide proof of insurance. If the registrant cannot provide such proof in that time, their registration is suspended.
The first violation requires a $200 reinstatement fee and proof of insurance. If the registrant commits a second violation within four years, they must pay a $400 reinstatement fee, provide proof of insurance, and their registration is suspended for four months.
Effective Jan. 1, the four-month suspension penalty will be eliminated. The release said the suspension “prevented compliant taxpayers from driving to work, school, doctor visits, and the like after they became compliant with the law.”
Another change is a one-time option that allows a registrant to claim an exemption by voluntarily surrendering their vehicle registration and associated license plate prior to storing a vehicle. The law provides another option to surrender a license plate within 30 days of receiving an MLI notice, if the vehicle has not been operated since the insurance verification date on the MLI notice.
“These revisions provide clear avenues for compliance with the mandatory insurance law for deployed military personnel who will not be operating their vehicles, individuals with inoperable vehicles, or individuals who cannot operate their vehicle for medical reasons,” the release said.
Other changes include a reduction of the “look-back” period for second and subsequent violations from four to three years and a new MLI verification notice in letter format that will replace the current postcard questionnaire.
Limestone County License Commissioner Joseph Cannon explained the questionnaires are initiated at the state level. He explained the local office is responsible for processing the surrendering of tag registration and the collection of fines if registration is suspended.
He also offered the following tips in regard to the state's MLI law:
• Never let your insurance lapse on a motor vehicle you operate. “If you cause an accident, these fines are nothing compared to consequences of not carrying liability insurance,” he said; and
• Answer the questionnaires promptly. Cannon said in most cases, there is a simple explanation to resolve an issue with the state.
Cannon said he had recently received a questionnaire, though he had insurance on the date in question. He said he filled out the questionnaire online in about five minutes.
“I can see where this might feel like a burden to many, but we all need to understand that this law, and its enforcement, is a product of many years of unfortunate accidents where the driver causing an accident was uninsured,” he said. “As this law and process continue to evolve, I can live with it if it protects the law-abiding citizen from being the victim of an uninsured motorist.”
Visit https://www.besuretoinsureal.com/ for more information on the MLI law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.