The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that all southbound traffic on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will again be detoured onto the Exit 347 (Huntsville Brownsferry Road) ramps from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
Traffic will be rerouted to the off-ramp and across Huntsville Brownsferry Road to the on-ramp back to I-65 southbound while contractor Miller & Miller continues work to position a large crane in preparation for setting bridge girders to widen the overpass, said North Region Public Information Office Seth Burkett.
Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or expect delays. Reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will assist with traffic control, according to ALDOT.
Miller & Miller is currently working on a $2,833,868 Rebuild Alabama project to widen the Huntsville Brownsferry Road overpass, Burkett said.
Additional lanes will be constructed on Huntsville Brownsferry Road from U.S. 31 to I-65 in an upcoming Rebuild Alabama project, for which a $13.3 million contract was awarded June 16 to Rogers Group. The City of Huntsville plans to widen the segment of Huntsville Brownsferry Road east of I-65 to Greenbrier Parkway in a separate project.
