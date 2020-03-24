The deadline to file for federal and state income taxes has been extended until July 15, but the Internal Revenue Service continues to encourage taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible.
"Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically," said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.
Filing electronically with direct deposit can help taxpayers receive their refund faster, but it also helps curtail the spread of COVID-19. As of Monday, only one case had been confirmed in Limestone County, and many paid tax preparers were still open for business.
Some offer customers the option to drop off tax documents without waiting around and interacting with a tax preparer in person.
"They will call with any questions and you can even review and approve your return electronically," H&R Block president and CEO Jeffrey J. Jones said in a statement. "Our drop-off services are an important way we can support your wellbeing and that of our tax pros, too."
Jackson-Hewitt and CDPA,PC were also among those offering drop-off services. Chris Anderson of CDPA,PC said the firm was still accepting customers and filing returns, but it had stopped taking in-person meetings.
"We're not doing any less tax returns than we were, but we are trying to do more via portal and do some of it over email and phone," Anderson said.
H&R Block on U.S. 72 in Athens also stopped in-person meetings. Taxpayers can swing by, drop off their documentation and receive a call if a tax preparer had questions or when the tax forms were ready to file.
The U.S. 72 office is open 11 a.m.–7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and noon–6 p.m. Sundays. Taxpayers can reach the office by calling 256-232-1896, but a representative said it was not necessary to call before coming by the office to drop off paperwork.
Anderson encouraged taxpayers to use the options available to them to file now or, at the very least, make sure their preparer had the information needed to file.
"Yes, you don't have to pay until July 15 and you don't have to file until July 15," Anderson said, "but if you have a refund, go ahead and get your info to us so we can get that filed quickly."
CDPA,PC can be reached online at cdpapc.com or by phone at 256-232-2260.
