The IRS has made one-time $1,200 economic impact payments to many Americans, but the goal is to reach everyone eligible for the funds.
To that end, the agency is searching for individuals who do not generally file tax returns, including the homeless, those without a bank account, certain seniors and individuals with limited English proficiency.
No income is required in order to claim payment.
Individuals falling into these categories can still claim a payment so long as they provide certain information to the IRS: name, mailing address and email address, date of birth, valid Social Security number, bank account information if available, an IP PIN if one has been received by the IRS, license or state ID if available, and the name, Social Security number and relationship of each child.
Individuals with internet access may sign up at www.IRS.gov/nonfilerip using a free online tool. Those without internet access, a permanent address or a bank account can contact Betty Ruth, director of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, for additional assistance. Call 256-232-7207 after June 1 to schedule an appointment.
Payments are automatic for federal beneficiaries. Those who receive Social Security retirement, survivor or disability benefits, Railroad Retirement benefits, Supplemental Security Income and Veterans Affairs benefits who did not file a tax return in the last two years should receive payment with no further action necessary.
Visit IRS.gov/coronavirus for more information.
