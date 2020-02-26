Members of the Limestone County Board of Education unanimously approved a mediation settlement and the resignation of its human resources director during a special called meeting tonight.
In discussing the agreement, LCBOE attorney Taylor Brooks confirmed a recommendation to terminate Mark Isley was set to be made by Limestone County Schools Interim Superintendent Mike Owens during the next regularly scheduled board meeting on March 10. As part of the settlement, Owens will withdraw his recommendation and Isley will instead resign effective May 31.
Between now and then, Isley will be remain on paid administrative leave, Brooks said. Isley was first placed on paid leave Jan. 27. At the time, the board announced it would be conducting an internal investigation into Isley's employment.
Isley, alleging retaliation and a coverup by Owens and the board, filed a lawsuit Feb. 18 in Montgomery County Circuit Court, naming Owens and board chairman Bret McGill among the defendants. Isley asked for a jury trial, an unspecified amount in monetary compensation and an order preventing the board from making any personnel decisions while the lawsuit was ongoing.
A hearing related to the third item was set, postponed, then canceled in light of successful mediation between the parties. Brooks said approving the mediation agreement provided three key benefits: it avoided a lengthy and expensive lawsuit, which he said could cost thousands and would divert attention from serving students and community; it offered "closure and finality" of the situation so the board could plan for the future; and it allowed the new superintendent a chance to begin service without a lawsuit taking him away from his duties.
Owens has served as interim superintendent since former superintendent Tom Sisk announced he would be retiring and taking a position in Bristol, Tennessee. On Feb. 18, the board approved offering the superintendent to Randy Shearouse, who is set to retire this year from his job as superintendent in Effingham County, Georgia.
Brooks told board members the benefits offered by the settlement outweigh the cost of extending Isley's employment until the end of the school year. He reminded board members the lawsuit has not been dismissed yet, so a court order preventing board members from speaking to news media remained in effect.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.