A hearing set for Wednesday in a lawsuit between a suspended Limestone County Schools administrator and the Limestone County Board of Education is canceled after the court was notified of a successful mediation between the parties, records show.
Mark Isley, who was hired as executive director of human resources for LCS, was placed on paid administrative leave Jan. 27 while the board conducted an internal investigation into Isley's employment. Isley later filed suit against LCS Interim Superintendent Mike Owens, LCBOE Chairman Bret McGill and unnamed defendants. Isley claimed he was irreparably and negatively affected by the decision to put him on paid leave and by subsequent actions by other employees, which he alleged were all part of a retaliation and coverup effort by the board.
In a court filing Tuesday afternoon, the parties were instructed by Montgomery County Circuit Judge Jimmy B. Pool to file a joint motion for dismissal "as soon as possible." Pending receipt of the motion, no further hearings are set, the order says.
Details of the mediation were not immediately known.
LCBOE announced a special called board meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 in the Central Office board room. The only item on the agenda is the acceptance of an unidentified employee's resignation.
