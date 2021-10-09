Isom’s Orchard held it’s third annual Scarecrow Competition last weekend, with 23 scarecrows submitted, which Marlene Isom, co-owner of Isom’s Orchard with her husband, Wes Isom, said is the most they have ever had in three years.
The annual event didn’t take place in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This year we saw more family participation, and everyone did a fantastic job,” Marlene Isom said. “The other two years we did voting, but this year we did judging, which seemed to work the best.”
The first place winner was “Mache” by the Weatherford family. “Making Yellow Brick Roads Great Again” earned second place by the Maddox family followed by a third place finish by “Salva-crow Dali” by the Athens High School Visual Arts Class.
“It’s fun for everyone. All the kids picking out their pumpkins get a kick out of it,” she said. “Even adults come up and told me that they really enjoyed seeing the scarecrows down there and that was really cool. People seem to be very impressed.”
A total of $2,000 was raised and donated to the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives.
