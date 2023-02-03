East Limestone High School alum Chauncy Glover told students, “it doesn’t matter where you start,” during a Friday morning visit.
“I am so excited to be back home, back here in good ole Athens, Alabama where it all started for me,” Glover said. “This is my village, Athens is my village. Athens is the reason I went off and have made some good decisions, got educated, and I’ve been able to do some great things.”
“One of the things that I really wanted the students here to know is it doesn’t matter where you come from,” Glover said. “You can still go off and do big things and have big dreams,” explaining that he grew up in a trailer park. “I did not let that detour me.”
“Representation matters, I want them to see me a young man who walked these same halls,” Glover said.”I want them to go off and do even better.”
Glover graduated from ELHS in 2003 and is now on the anchor desk at Houston ABC13 and the founder of the Chauncy Glover Project.
His organization mentors young boys ages 6 to 12-years-old.
The Athens Limestone Community Association and the City of Athens will welcome Glover to the Beasley Center on Saturday as the keynote speaker for the 8th Annual Black History Celebration.
“The Athens Limestone Community Association are the ones that continue to seek new avenues to enhance Trinity’s legacy and to promote a kinder and gentler community for well rounded youth that are capable of succeeding in their endeavors,” Williams said.
“We just want the youth to know that they are our future and that they are the ones who will be left with the responsibility. They will be left with the responsibility of carrying on the success, you know, and we just want to help them grow,” Williams said.
Glover says he can’t wait to go to Catfish Cabin during his time back and nothing says ‘Limestone County native returns home’ like that.
