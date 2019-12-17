A Republican candidate for the District 4 seat on the Limestone County Commission has been denied ballot access in the March 3 Republican primary.
LaDon Townsend, a Limestone County native and farmer, had his candidacy challenged by Eric Redd, who ran as a Republican for Limestone County Sheriff in 2014 and 2018. In a letter to Alabama Republican Party Chairwoman Terry Lathan, Redd said Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely and former Limestone County District 4 Commissioner Bill Daws, both Democrats, were supporting Townsend. Redd said both men have signs supporting Townsend in their yards. He also said Townsend used his campaign Facebook account to support Blakely, who is facing a 13-count criminal indictment.
“As the 2018 Republican nominee for Limestone County sheriff, I find this support inappropriate for a Republican candidate,” says Redd's letter to Lathan. “Though LaDon Townsend has a right to support anyone he chooses, he does not have the right to use the Republican Party ticket to do so.”
Townsend believes the leadership within the Limestone County Republican Executive Committee supported his removal from the ballot to help his rival, incumbent District 4 Commissioner Ben Harrison. With Townsend off the ballot, Harrison has no competition in the primary.
Redd's challenge was submitted Wednesday, Dec. 11. Townsend's hearing before the Alabama Republican Executive Committee was Monday night. His deadline to file an appeal with the state is Wednesday.
“It was a witch hunt,” Townsend said Tuesday. “Everything was based on timing.”
This story will be updated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.