Buc-ee's Athens moved one step closer to reality Friday with the unanimous approval of multiple resolutions and ordinances by the Athens City Council and Limestone County Commission.
The votes were given in a special-called joint meeting in Athens City Hall. Council members voted unanimously to approve annexing property into the city limits for the project, as well as a resolution allowing Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks to enter into a project agreement with Buc-ee's Alabama II LLC.
"Everybody has worked together, and what you have before you today is what we believe to be an excellent opportunity for the city of Athens," Marks told council members.
If all goes according to plan, Buc-ee's Athens would be built near the intersection of Huntsville-Browns Ferry Road and Interstate 65. The 25-acre development would include up to 120 gas pumps and 53,000 square feet of retail space, allowing for $25 million in revenue and a $35-million investment in the Athens-Limestone area.
Part of the city's proposed project agreement would have Buc-ee's pay $3.5 million to help cover costs of designing, developing and constructing sewer and infrastructure, plus give $35,000 per year to the city for community groups, activities and programs for 20 years after Buc-ee's Athens opens.
The city would then reimburse the $3.5 million by first giving back 100% of the city's 3-cent sales tax received from Buc-ee's Athens and 100% of the 1-cent motor fuel tax received from the center until two-thirds of the full amount is paid back. After that, the amount drops to one-third of the 3-cent sales tax and 100% of the 1-cent motor fuel tax received from Buc-ee's Athens, and the city has 20 years to reach the full amount.
Meanwhile, the county had only one resolution on Friday's agenda — approving the contribution of money to Buc-ee's as an incentive to locate and operate the travel center in Limestone County. Under the agreement, the county would give one-third of the gas tax revenue generated each contract year by Buc-ee's Athens, up to $180,000 per year, for up to 10 years, as long as Buc-ee's Athens met certain benchmarks in fuel sales.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve the resolution, and Commission Chairman Collin Daly joining Marks in calling the project a "game changer" for Athens and Limestone County.
"It's a game changer not only for our gas tax but for our education sector, too," Daly said. "They're going to get roughly a half-million out of this. ... It's great for everybody."
Marks and Daly also took time to thank everyone who helped bring the project this far.
"What it means to the City of Athens and the County Commission — again, it's a great day," Marks said.
