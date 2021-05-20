Limestone County was one of four grant recipients announced Tuesday who will be receiving help from the state to "emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic and take precautions for future disasters," according to a release from the governor's office.
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded a $600,000 community development block grant to Limestone County. The award is part of $2.5 million in grants announced Tuesday and of more than $40 million given to Alabama under a special Community Development Block Grant program funded by the federal CARES Act.
"COVID-19 has had a negative impact on every Alabama county, but we are, without a doubt, getting back on our feet," Ivey said. "These funds will help these counties continue to recover from the hardships that have incurred."
Other counties announced Tuesday include Blount, which will use the funds for a large, multiuse facility to provide pandemic-related health services; Autauga, which will construct a large storage facility for pandemic supplies and other materials; and Franklin, which will use the funds to purchase and staff a mobile health clinic.
Limestone County is taking a slightly different turn. Funds awarded through the grant will be used to improve broadband services for low- and moderate-income families so students can better participate in distance learning.
"We would like to thank Gov. Kay Ivey for this award," Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said. "The ability to improve the broadband services in our county will benefit many of our citizens."
To receive the grants, each county had to file an application with the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs. ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said counties did "a tremendous job of assessing their situations and working together" to determine the projects that would best benefit the county's residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.