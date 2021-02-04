Gov. Kay Ivey delivered her annual State of the State address Tuesday evening, and during the speech, she mentioned two items located in or directly affecting Limestone County.
“On my second day on the job, I publicly supported the Legislature’s efforts now known as 'Rebuild Alabama,'” she said. “My fellow citizens, if you are traveling down a road or highway and see a blue sign that says 'Another project to Rebuild Alabama,' that is proof of your tax dollars being spent wisely and transparently to improve safety, increase efficiency and support commerce.”
Ivey said in its first year, Rebuild Alabama invested more than $127 million dollars in five counties, including Limestone, to provide repairs and improve interstate connectivity.
According to Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly, the work to extend Greenbrier Parkway to U.S. 31 is one of the Rebuild Alabama projects. Daly said once that work is completed, it will be a “great asset.”
“It will be like having another (U.S.) 72 going over to Highway 31,” he said.
Daly said that project will include a four-lane bridge over Interstate 65. He said Interstate 565 is also being widened into a six-lane road, out to I-65.
“That will be a major plus,” he said. “Right now, Limestone County is in a magic triangle, where everything (in the state) is happening.”
The placement and expansion of Mazda-Toyota Manufacturing in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County was also a talking point in Ivey's address.
“There is reason for continued hope in our economic growth,” she said. “One sector of our economy, Alabama’s auto industry, hasn’t been slowed by the pandemic. In 2021, Mazda-Toyota in Huntsville will hit an important milestone of hiring around 3,000 production workers, and their suppliers are hiring thousands more.”
Daly said he believes the growth surrounding Mazda-Toyota will be “astronomical.”
He said that while MTM in itself is a big deal, many people forget other smaller businesses that provide supplies to the auto manufacturer will also pop up on the surrounding area.
“It will grow everything around it,” he said.
