Ivey pardons Thanksgiving turkeys

MONTGOMERY (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday pardoned a pair of Thanksgiving turkeys, a tradition that dates back more than 70 years.
The governor carried out the light-hearted tradition at the Governor’s Mansion in Montgomery. The turkeys Clyde and Henrietta, wearing nameplates around their necks, received their reprieve from the dinner table.
The tradition dates back to 1949. Bates Turkey Farm in Greenville provides the bird for the annual event.
