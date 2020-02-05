Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 49F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.