On Jan. 23, soldiers in the Alabama National Guard completed their orders in support of the presidential inauguration. They returned home the following day.
In a letter to Gov. Kay Ivey, Adjutant Gen. Maj. Sheryl Gordon said she considers Alabama's participation in the security of the Capitol an “unmitigated success.”
“The Alabama National Guard is honored to have supported the 59th Presidential Inauguration,” Gordon said. “Your National Guard truly is and will continue to be 'Always ready, Always there.'”
Ivey said the men and women of the Alabama National Guard exemplify what it means to be patriots.
“I remain proud of how they represent our home state and are always willing to step up and serve whenever and wherever needed,” Ivey said. “I am pleased to have them back home in Alabama and remain grateful for each of them.”
Upon a personal request from the Chief of the National Guard Bureau, the Alabama National Guard quickly mobilized and deployed more than 750 soldiers to the National Capitol Region as part of the more than 25,000 soldiers and airmen representing all 54 states, territories and the District of Columbia, Gordon said in the letter, which was shared with the media by Ivey's office.
Gordon said the Alabama National Guard's portion of the mission involved providing security around the Capitol grounds.
“Our soldiers performed in a highly professional manner, and thankfully encountered no significant hindrances to their mission,” Gordon said.
Gordon said Alabama's soldiers were in fact part of those identified by the media as having been moved to the parking garage for their on-shift break.
“But, this move had no significant impact to the mission or the morale of our Soldiers,” Gordon said. “As we fully expect, our Soldiers reacted with grace and professionalism, and I take great pride in their conduct as they were essentially performing as ambassadors the State of Alabama.”
Gordon said she is also proud of the soldiers and airmen of the Alabama National Guard who were responsible for getting the security element to D.C.
“It is difficult to put into words the herculean effort required to get this element mobilized, equipped and deployed to D.C. in a remarkably short period of time, with zero incidents, clearly surpassing that which is normally expected of a citizen-soldier formation,” Gordon said. “Your National Guard team's ability to procure supplies, coordinate transportation, provide lodging and meals, and fulfill information requirements to National Guard Bureau were a significant portion of the effort which enabled our soldiers to arrive in the Capitol Region one day prior to the timeline requested by the National Guard Bureau.”
As with many other states and territories, soldiers were impacted by the COVID-19 virus during the mission, according to Gordon, who said a small number of soldiers remain quarantined.
Gordon considers it a testament to leadership on the ground that soldiers were not even more impacted and said they would continue to provide care and support to those impacted until they “successfully complete their required protocols.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.