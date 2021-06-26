Alabama's governor will be in Limestone County next week to cut the ribbon on the new location of the Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives in Athens.
The ceremony is set for 2:30–4 p.m. Thursday, July 1, at the museum at 114 W. Pryor St., Athens. The building was formerly the Limestone County Event Center but has since been renovated for greater museum displays and rental space for the public.
Museum director Sandy Thompson said everyone is excited and honored to have Gov. Kay Ivey among the featured guests and speakers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony. The museum has previously offered "sneak peek tours" of its new location, but this event will serve as the official grand opening.
"It's just wonderful," Thompson said. "It's a dream that's been 15, 20 years in the making. We never thought we'd see the day, but here it is."
Thompson encouraged members of the public to visit, as it was community effort that helped bring the museum to life and community support that has helped the museum grow to reach this milestone.
"It's the public's museum," Thompson said. "They're the ones that put in the time and fundraising that made it possible. The community played a big part in making this all happen."
The Alabama Veterans Museum & Archives features artifacts from the Revolutionary War through present day, including uniforms, medals, photos and weapons, and averages thousands of visitors from throughout the state and country annually. After the grand reopening Thursday, the museum will be open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.
