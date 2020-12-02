Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday issued a statement urging school leaders to bring all students back to in-person learning, warning a failure to do so could mean a learning and an economic loss in Alabama.
Virtual and remote learning have been a vital component of the 2020-2021 school year so far, allowing families with members at higher risk of severe complications from the novel coronavirus the option of reducing the risk of spread by keeping students at home. It also allows students who may have to miss significant periods of school, such as for illness or a school closure, keep up with their school work.
However, Ivey said virtual and remote instruction are merely "stop-gap measures to prevent our students from regressing academically during the pandemic," adding they should not be a permanent part of instructional delivery in 2021.
"As we are learning more about COVID-19, we are seeing more and more clear evidence pointing out that our students are safe in the classroom with strong health protocols in place," Ivey said.
Alabama has seen more than 25,000 individual patients hospitalized from COVID-19 since March, with more than 3,600 confirmed or probable deaths from the virus. According to data from the Alabama Department of Public Health, only about 10.8% of the 252,000 cases so far have occurred in residents under the age of 18.
Meanwhile, there's been nearly 9,800 fewer students enrolled in Alabama schools this year, Ivey said, and a 5% reduction in kindergarten students.
"This will not only result in a critical learning loss for our students today but will also likely lead to an equally negative impact on the readiness of our workforce in years to come," the governor said. "Additionally, it could have an equally important economic loss that affects the critical funding for our classrooms and teacher units."
She urged state and local education leaders to "return to in-person instruction as soon as possible," adding her administration plans to work the state superintendent, local superintendents and legislators to make sure students are back in the classroom next year.
"Our employers, our families, our communities, Alabama's taxpayers and most importantly our students deserve nothing less," Ivey said.
Limestone's numbers
From March 13 until Tuesday, there have been 4,404 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Limestone County. Of those, 45 have died. There have been 583 cases added in the last two weeks.
These figures and other factors leave Limestone County, along with a majority of North Alabama counties, with the label of "high risk" for the community spread of the novel coronavirus, according to ADPH. While it's too soon to tell whether Thanksgiving gatherings have caused an additional rise in case numbers, officials continue to warn against large holiday parties and promote social distancing and wearing facial coverings when near people of another household.
Multiple hospitals, including Athens-Limestone Hospital, have reported being at or near capacity in their intensive care units. At ALH, 16 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, with seven in ICU and three of the ICU patients requiring a ventilator to breathe. In addition, 16 employees had tested positive and 15 were quarantined due to exposure to the virus.
ALH spokesperson Felicia Lambert said the hospital's COVID task force continues to meet regularly to discuss concerns and issues related to the pandemic, including how to handle an influx of patients.
"This is at the forefront of our mind as we enter into the next few weeks," Lambert said.
