The Greater Limestone County Chamber of Commerce has named Pammie Jimmar as its newest chamber president.
Jimmar was announced Monday morning on the the chamber's social media. She previously served as vice president of small business and events for the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce, where she helped create events to connect members and fostered relationships between small and large businesses.
"Jimmar is a highly driven, successful leader with over 26 years in a professional leadership role and a proven record of revenue growth, implementing and sustaining productive programs, while always utilizing efficient business practices," the Limestone chamber said in its announcement.
Jimmar currently serves in a variety of community roles, including on the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Board of Regents, Advisory Board of Alabama Small Business Development Council and Main Street Alabama Board. She is a graduate of the U.S. Chamber Institute of Organization Management, Focus 32 and Leadership Huntsville Flagship Program, as well as a 2022 MBA candidate at Alabama A&M University.
The Chamber said Jimmar is excited to build upon the Chamber's foundation and success "through a focused vision and strong leadership that promote increased revenue growth, meaningful member engagement and successful partnerships throughout the community."
Jimmar's first day as the Limestone Chamber president was Monday.
